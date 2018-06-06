An elephant needs a leg brace in emotional clip from Animal Planet's Dodo Heroes

The new Animal Planet series Dodo Heroes features inspiring stories from around the world about animals in dire need of help and the people who go to great lengths to assist them — and EW has en exclusive clip from the premiere.

The first episode is about Jabu, an elephant in Botswana with a life-threatening leg injury, and a dog named Chi Chi, a quadruple amputee in Arizona who was rescued from a dog-meat farm in South Korea and needs custom prosthetics in order to walk.

The episode’s hero is Derrick Campana, one of only a few people in the world who specializes in designing prosthetics and orthotic braces for animals. Campana needs to build four new prosthetics for Chi Chi, then fly to Botswana to fit Jabu with the world’s first elephant orthotic leg brace, which he hopes can save the pachyderm’s life.

Dodo Heroes premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Watch an exclusive clip above.