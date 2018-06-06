13 Reasons Why renewed for season 3

Hannah Baker won’t be back, but 13 Reasons Why will.

The Netflix original series has been renewed for a third season, the streaming service announced Wednesday on social media. The 13 new episodes are set to premiere in 2019.

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

Released last month, season 2 continued the story of the late Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and the impact of her death on those around her, but Langford and her character won’t be returning for another go-around.

“Should we get a season 3, the loss of Hannah will continue to be the inciting traumatic event for this group of kids and parents. It will always be part of the story,” showrunner Brian Yorkey previously told EW. “But I don’t see a tremendous continued presence for Hannah because I think we needed her to finish telling everyone else’s side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, ‘I love you and I let you go.’ If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done.”

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.