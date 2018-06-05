Not everyone is pleased with Lotor’s alliance with Voltron in the action-packed season 6 trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender, which EW is exclusively debuting above.

The last time we checked with the Paladins they had helped Lotor take control of the Galra Empire after defeating his father. In season 6, however, Lotor will have to contend with opposition from within the Empire while also trying to take his people forward into a more prosperous and (hopefully) peaceful future.

“I will deliver the Galra Empire unto times of prosperity, an age of unlimited quintessence,” declares Lotor in the promo. “Those factions that have splintered from the Empire will pay for their treachery.”

Here’s the official logline for the season: “Suspicious of Lotor’s alliance with Voltron, Galra oppressors continue to invade and conquer vulnerable planets throughout the universe. A hyper-focused Team Voltron feels the need to liberate the helpless planets and begins a massive campaign to save millions of lives. But after the Paladins uncover some troubling information, they must engage in their most epic battle yet.”

Watch the trailer above, and check out this exclusive images below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

The seven-episode sixth season debuts June 15 on Netflix.