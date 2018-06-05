Stephen Colbert mocks Trump for claim he could pardon himself

Just like Stephen Colbert‘s nausea over President Trump, he said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion isn’t going away. The Late Show host poked fun at Trump on Monday night, this time for the president’s claim that he could pardon himself.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. “In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!”

“Ooo! Ooo! I love riddles,” Colbert taunted. “I know this one! It’s because if you bring the grain over the river first, the fox will collude with the Russians to get the chicken. But why are you bringing it up, if you’re not gonna do it? That’s like a surgeon saying, ‘It’s just a routine appendectomy. Also, I could kill you at anytime, but why would I do that? Okay, no count backwards from 10.'”

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Trump’s tweet came in response to a New York Times report about a 20-page letter to Mueller. In it, Trump’s legal team claims “the Constitution empowers [Trump] to, ‘if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.'”

“Nothing says innocent like Trump trying to convince Mueller that he can pardon himself,” Colbert joked.

Rudy Giuliani, a member of Trump’s legal team, then defended this claim in an interview with The Huffington Post. “In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted,” he said. “I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is.” He later added, “If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day. Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

“So there it is: the president can commit any crime he wants,” Colbert said. “He’s a one-man purge, which will make a great new campaign slogan. ‘Trump 2020: I could kill you in your sleep.'”