Shawn Mendes embraces his Harry Potter fandom for Carpool Karaoke

Shawn Mendes brought out his inner Potter-mania on Carpool Karaoke.

In addition to replaying the hits, like “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and “Treat You Better,” he dished about his Harry Potter obsession with James Corden while donning his best Potter and Dumbledore costumes.

On a fandom scale from 0-10, the 19-year-old singer admits he’s at the 9.5 mark. “I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff,” he said. As he started explaining his passion for all the “magic,” “wands and little weird candies that make you turn into like a lion,” a lightning bolt scar appeared on his forehead, then a pair of round, black glasses.

He then appeared in full Gryffindor robes with a wand in hand, followed by another costume change into Dumbledore.

“I just love it so much,” he said. “It’s what keeps me young, I feel like.”

On a completely different topic, Mendes and Corden played ice hockey together — Corden trying his hardest to be goalie is a sight to see — and talked about Justin Bieber’s dirty underwear. The “Youth” singer said he would definitely buy the Bieb’s underwear for $500 if it went up for auction.

There are conditions, obviously. “I don’t want it to be a pair of underpants that he just wore on Tuesday,” Corden said. “I want it to be the pair of underpants he recorded ‘Love Yourself’ in.”

Watch the latest rendition of Carpool Karaoke in the video above.