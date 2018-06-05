To read more on Queer Eye, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Few things start a good-natured argument among friends like deciding who is the Sporty Spice or Dorothy or Justin Timberlake of the group.

But that’s what we asked Queer Eye’s Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — to do at our Summer Preview cover shoot.

Among the other famous Fab 5s up for debate: NSYNC; the Spice Girls; the casts of Stranger Things (Van Ness is all about being Winona Ryder… but at the SAG Awards) and The Wizard of Oz (Toto included — and there’s a fight about who gets to be the dog — while Brown is all about the Scarecrow, but for a very specific reason); musical divas (Van Ness is not happy when France suggests replacing one legend); and in a very special category, the ingredients of Porowski’s guacamole.

RELATED: See how well Queer Eye’s Fab 5 know each other — based on Instagram comments

Watch the video above for all the ensuing hilarity. Queer Eye season 2 — which includes the series’ first female and trans male subjects — debuts June 15 on Netflix.