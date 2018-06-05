Orange Is the New Black sets season 6 premiere date: 'This is a whole new world'

Orange Is the New Black is saying goodbye to Litchfield in season 6.

Netflix released an ominous video Tuesday announcing that the prison drama will return with new episodes July 27.

“This is a whole new world,” says Piper in the short clip, which pans around Litchfield’s destroyed cafeteria as a prison bus is seen driving off outside the window.

The foreboding voiceover and the clip’s “To the max” tag suggest that the women of Litchfield are heading to a maximum-security facility after the chaos of last season. In season 5, Piper, Taystee, and the other women seized control of the prison after a riot and used their position of power to negotiate with the M.C.C. Unfortunately, their reign ended after three days when a S.W.A.T. team barged into the prison at the end of the season.

Watch the teaser above.