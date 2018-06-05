Martha Stewart brings luxury to Food Network as new Chopped judge

Gerrad Hall
June 05, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT

Food Network has a new judge — and it’s a good thing.

After previously appearing as a guest judge on Chopped Junior, lifestyle and culinary expert and best-selling author Martha Stewart has joined Chopped in a recurring role, making her debut Tuesday night. And the popular culinary competition hosted by Ted Allen is going all out to welcome her: Per usual, the four chefs competing for $10,000 will prepare dishes using mystery ingredients, but these aren’t your run-of-the-mill items — in the baskets are high-end, luxury items.

“You don’t have to really cook anything,” says Stewart in the exclusive clip above of the ingredients, including toro tartare, edible gold, and iberico ham. “Each item is perfect and delicious on its own.”

Ingredients in future Stewart-judged episodes include wagyu cheeseburgers, gold chocolate bacon, and porcini crème brûlée, and she’ll also be on hand for holiday challenges and unique.

See more of Stewart’s debut in the clip above. New episodes of Chopped air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

