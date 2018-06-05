Bradley Cooper announces Stand Up to Cancer charity telecast returning this fall

Bradley Cooper will once again unite celebrities for a good cause when he returns to co-executive produce the biennial Stand Up to Cancer telecast later this year.

The Oscar-nominated actor, whose father died from cancer in 2011, announced the return of the charity event Tuesday via an emotional video filmed with Mitch Carbon, a pediatric cancer survivor whose journey to recovery began after his family received a St. Baldrick’s Foundation Pediatric Cancer Dream Team clinical trial after discovering the treatment on Stand Up to Cancer‘s 2014 edition.

“It was truly inspiring to be part of the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer telecast and to stand beside Mitch Carbon, whose life was saved by participating in a clinical trial,” Cooper said of Stand Up to Cancer‘s return for its sixth installment of roadblock fundraising across multiple networks aimed at raising funds for cancer research. “I am proud to return as co-executive producer to highlight the 10 years of impact Stand Up to Cancer has made in cancer research.”

Since 2008, more than $480 million has been pledged to Stand Up to Cancer‘s dedication to innovative cancer research, and has contributed to FDA approval of five new cancer treatments. The organization has joined roughly 1,500 scientists together to launch over 180 clinical trials for 12,000 cancer patients, per a press release.

“Ten years ago, a group of women who were honestly hell-bent on making a difference in the fight against cancer came together,” Katie Couric, a member of the group’s Council of Founders and Advisors, said via statement. “I never imagined we’d be able to look back at the past decade and see the concept of scientists working together in new ways take off as it has. We are closer than we’ve ever been to realizing a world where everyone diagnosed with cancer can be a long-term survivor. I am excited about how much more we will be able to do for patients over the next 10 years.”

Celebrities who’ve participated in Stand Up to Cancer telecasts in the past include Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey, Jr., Kerry Washington, and Viola Davis.

Stand Up to Cancer returns Friday, Sept. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT. The event will broadcast live from Los Angeles and for one uninterrupted hour on Hulu, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, AT&T AUDIENCE Network, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, Discovery Life, E! Entertainment, EPIX, Escape, ESPNEWS, FM, Freeform, FS2, FXM, FYI, HBO, HBO Latino, ION Television, Laff, Logo, MLB Network, MTV2, Nat Geo WILD, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, STARZ, STARZ ENCORE, STARZ ENCOREESPAÑOL, TNT, and WGN America.

Watch Cooper and Carbon preview the 2018 special in the video above.