TV Land renews Younger for sixth season

Younger is officially coming back for more.

The beloved TV Land series has been picked up for a sixth season. The announcement came at the Younger season 5 premiere party in New York City on Monday evening, ahead of the series fifth season premiere on June 5.

“Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights,” said Kevin Kay, president of TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multitalented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters.”

Star Sutton Foster recently told EW that this season will pick up where the fourth season left off, with Josh getting married to Clare and Charles calling up Liza. Foster calls the fifth season, the “season of Liza and Charles.” She also added, “Season 5 is where Liza kind of grows up and starts to take responsibility for her actions; she gets some balls.”

Fans can rest easy knowing this won’t be the end of Liza’s journey, and a sixth season will have even more in store for her. As Younger has traditionally been a summer series for TV Land, it’s expected the sixth season will air in summer 2019, but no dates have officially been announced.

Meanwhile, fans can gear up to enjoy the fifth season and read the series’ novel Marriage Vacation, which has been turned into a real book.

The fifth season premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

—Reporting by Robyn Ross