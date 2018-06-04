Netflix releases footage of Danny Masterson's final episodes of The Ranch

Netflix’s The Ranch is set to return for season 3 (or “part 5”) on July 15— and the Bennetts are in for a lot of ups and downs.

This new batch of episodes will feature a pregnancy and marriage proposal for Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby (Elisha Cuthbert), financial trouble for Beau (Sam Elliott) and Maggie (Debra Winger), and a wildfire that threatens the entire family — and EW can exclusively reveal the trailer for the new episodes below.

These are also the final episodes that feature Danny Masterson, who was written out of the series late last year.

Warning: Some NSFW language included in the trailer below.

Masterson was written out of the series in December 2017 amid rape allegations against the actor.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson told EW at the time. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson responded to the news in a statement provided to EW by his representative:

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit … I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

It was announced in March that Dax Shepard joined The Ranch in the wake of Masterson’s exit.