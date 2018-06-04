The Originals: See photos from [Spoiler's] funeral

Samantha Highfill
June 04, 2018 at 04:17 PM EDT

Hayley Marshall was many things during her time on The Originals. In the beginning, she was the werewolf who was pregnant with Klaus Mikaelson’s child. By the time she gave birth to Hope, she’d become a hybrid. And in last week’s shocking episode, she allowed a witch to bind her werewolf side, thereby making her just a vampire for the first time in her life. That fact is also why she died when, moments after the spell, she tackled Greta into the sunlight. Without daylight rings, both Greta and Hayley burned to death.

And now, The CW has released photos from this week’s episode, which will see the family say goodbye. Based on the photos, it looks like Hayley will receive a traditional werewolf funeral in the bayou despite her very recent status change to “vampire.” Hope, Freya, Vincent, Marcel, Josh, and most likely Klaus are all in attendance. One very noticeable face missing from the farewell is Elijah, the man Hayley loved. But seeing as how he still doesn’t have his memories back — and now seems to be fighting for Antoinette’s family — it’s not a major surprise that he’s missing.

See all the photos below.

The Originals airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

