Shadowhunters canceled at Freeform

The end is in sight for Clary and company.

Freeform announced that it has canceled Shadowhunters. The show will end with the upcoming second half of its third season, which will return in 2019. The series, which follows Clary, Jace, and more as they try to protect mundanes from the evil lurking in the Shadow World, still has 12 new episodes remaining. Additionally, Freeform announced a two-episode special finale to wrap things up.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

Shadowhunters will return in 2019.