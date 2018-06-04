Sara Gilbert is speaking out after her hit ABC sitcom Roseanne was canceled in the wake of a racist Twitter post by star Roseanne Barr.

“I would like to say this has been a very difficult week,” Gilbert said on CBS’ The Talk on Tuesday. “A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say, I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

This was The Talk‘s first live show since ABC announced the cancellation of Roseanne on May 29.

Gilbert’s cohosts also weighed in on the controversy.

“I’m really glad to hear you say that,” said Sheryl Underwood. “As a black woman who is a comedian, I’m very, very proud of Channing Dungey who’s the president of ABC Entertainment, and as Spike Lee says, a lot of people came together to do the right thing, and I’m happy to see it was done swiftly.”

Added Julie Chen: “Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message, that’s for sure.”

EW has previously reported that ABC has not entirely given up on giving fans more of the characters they love. There are currently discussions about a potential spin-off or possibly giving Barr’s former costars a new show entirely.