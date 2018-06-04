John Mayer serenades Andy Cohen for his birthday on Watch What Happens Live

Talk about birthday treats!

On Sunday night, during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the show’s (usual) host enjoyed a serenade from none other than singer-songwriter and close friend John Mayer. To celebrate the Bravo maestro’s 50th birthday, Mayer turned the tables and guest-hosted the special WWHL episode, during which he grabbed a guitar and played an acoustic cover of Diana Ross’ “It’s My House” — a favorite of Cohen’s — in, as Mayer put it, his “own inimitable style.”

Cohen was clearly delighted with the rendition snapping, singing and seat dancing along the entire time, before declaring “Best birthday ever!” and planting a thank-you kiss on Mayer’s lips.” I’ve done nothing but learn that song in the last 48 hours,” confessed the musician. “I didn’t know the song, now I’ll never forget the song.”

In addition to the sung tribute, high profile friends of the birthday boy (including Dolly Parton!) called in and Mayer grilled Cohen on which celebrities he’s mad at for turning down Clubhouse appearances.

Watch the clips above.