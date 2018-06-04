The Office actor Hugh Dane dies at 75

Hugh Dane, the actor best known for playing Hank the security guard on The Office, has died. He was 75.

Notice of his death, which reportedly occurred May 16, was posted on Facebook by the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center. Outside of The Office, Dane was known for playing supporting roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World, Bridesmaids, and more.

Office costar Rainn Wilson paid tribute to Dane on social media Monday, writing, “He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him.” Wilson also noted that donations can be made in Dane’s name to the Inner City Cultural Center.

Cast mate Steve Carell also chimed in on Twitter, remembering Dane as a “terrific guy.”