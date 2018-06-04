Cloak & Dagger stars asked Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman for advice

Playing a superhero is intimidating enough on its own, but playing the first live-action version of a superhero is something else. And that’s the challenge that Cloak & Dagger stars Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt face with the launch of their new Freeform series, which sees Joseph take on the role of Tyrone Johnson, while Holt brings Tandy Bowen to life.

Although the show launches June 7, Joseph and Holt are already getting familiar with the Marvel universe, so much so that they had the opportunity to meet Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman. Naturally, the young stars asked him for some advice, and according to Holt, Boseman took the opportunity to remind them never to lose the human side of their superhuman characters. “That’s what’s going to make people want to be that superhero,” Holt says.

Watch Joseph and Holt talk about their chat with Boseman in the video above.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger premieres Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.