American Gods casts Mr. Town, Sam Black Crow, and New Media for season 2

Some new deities to pray to: American Gods has announced the casting of Dean Winters (Divorce, 30 Rock), Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order), and Kahyun Kim (Shameless) for the roles of Mr. Town, Sam Black Crow, and New Media, respectively.

The first season of the Starz series, based on the Neil Gaiman novel, made it about a third of the way through the book, following Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) as they gear up for war against a pantheon New Gods, like Crispin Glover’s Mr. World and Gillian Anderson’s Media. (Anderson has confirmed she won’t be returning to the show, following the departure of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green; Kim’s yet unseen New Media seems her likely successor.)

Mr. Town appeared in the book as one of Mr. World’s “Spooks.” Sam Black Crow is a Cherokee college student whom Shadow Moon picks up hitchhiking.

So honored to announce that I’ll be playing #NewMedia in #AmericanGods. To say that I’m excited to join the show would be an absolute understatement. I start speaking in Korean when I talk about it, THAT’S how excited I am! Thanks everyone for your support. https://t.co/g59A4EUZ3B — Kahyun Kim (@kahyunkim257) June 4, 2018

After years of being a fan & a crazy casting process, I’m honoured to announce that I’ll be playing #SamBlackcrow in @STARZ’s #AmericanGods. To #NativeTwitter; the production & I really noticed the social media push for me to play this role. Niawenhkó:wa, huge thank you! https://t.co/co1PMbuGvA — Kawennáhere / Devery (@KDeveryJacobs) June 4, 2018

The release date for season 2 of American Gods has yet to be announced — although filming is underway, and they’ve already shot at the House on the Rock. Jesse Alexander has taken over for Fuller and Green as showrunner.