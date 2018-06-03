Issa Rae has another mirror moment in Insecure season 3 teaser

Issa Rae is back and facing herself once again in a new teaser trailer for Insecure, which returns to HBO for its third season Aug. 12.

In the video, Rae’s onscreen alter ego (also named Issa) is seen giving herself affirmations in the mirror before being called away by Daniel (Y’lan Noel).

Insecure’s second season ended with Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) having a wrenching but necessary heart-to-heart about the demise of their relationship, which was partly wrought by her cheating with Daniel. While viewers got a heartbreaking glimpse of what might have been, the season concluded with Issa going to crash on Daniel’s couch. In the teaser, she and Daniel appear to still be in each other’s orbit.

“We’re trying a bunch of different things,” Rae told W magazine of season 3 earlier this year. “Different ways to tell stories. One of the things that we say in the room is we don’t want people to feel like they know what our show is. You know, watching the third season, you don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh I know what that show is gonna be,’ and just making sure that we subvert expectations while still remaining true to the grounded-ness of the series.”

Watch the teaser above for more.