Sitcom Father Ted to become musical Pope Ted

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has announced that the sitcom is set to become a musical called Pope Ted — The Father Ted Musical.

Linehan announced Saturday on Twitter that he and his Father Ted co-creator, Arthur Mathews, are reviving Father Ted as a stage musical in collaboration with Neil Hannon, frontman of rock band the Divine Comedy, who wrote the original show’s theme song.

“‘Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical’ written by Arthur Mathews and myself, music by Neil Hannon, is almost written,” declared Linehan, whose other credits include creating The IT Crowd. “I just thought you’d like to know. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!”

Father Ted concerned the comic misadventures of three Irish priests and their housekeeper on the fictional Craggy Island. The show premiered on the U.K.’s Channel 4 network in April 1995 and won that year’s BAFTA Award for Best Comedy. Father Ted ran for three seasons and was broadcast in the U.S. on PBS and BBC America. The show starred Ardal O’Hanlon, Frank Kelly, Pauline McLynn, and Dermot Morgan, who played the title role of Father Ted Crilly and passed away in 1998.

Linehan told the BBC that the musical will be about “the least qualified man in the world becoming Pope.” The writer said he was inspired to revive the Father Ted character, and have him ascend to the position of Pope, by the respective political rises of President Donald Trump and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“I didn’t want to do anything like this until the right idea came along, and when Trump won and Corbyn won [the Labour leadership], I kind of thought, ‘Maybe Ted has a chance,’” said Linehan. “I thought it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch. Obviously we’re pulling some shenanigans to get him into that position, but I think the shenanigans are entertaining enough that people won’t mind.”

Linehan said the musical would be “the real final episode of Father Ted.” He hopes the show will debut on stage next year.