Bill Maher addresses Roseanne Barr fans comparing tweet to his Trump joke

Bill Maher is defending himself against Roseanne Barr fans who are comparing her racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to comments Maher previously made about President Trump.

After the cancellation of Roseanne, Maher said “the snowflakes on the right” are saying he should also be fired for previously comparing President Trump to an orangutan.

Barr, who has since apologized for the tweet, wrote and then deleted, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” last week. Maher, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2013, joked that Trump was “a love child between a human woman and an orangutan from the Brooklyn zoo.” He then offered $5 million if Trump revealed his birth certificate to prove otherwise.

“Here’s why that’s a dumb analogy,” Maher said, kickstarting another rendition of his recurring Real Time segment “Explaining Jokes to Idiots.”

The comparison between these two instances “overlooks four key facts,” Maher said. “One, Trump is an orangutan. Two, white people have not been subjected to a racist trope comparing them to apes for hundreds of years. Three, my offering Trump $5 million to produce his birth certificate in 2013 to prove that he was not half an ape — which I’m sure you remember then he actually did sue me, went to court to get that $5 million — but I did that because itself was a response to his birtherism racist bulls—.”

(Trump had offered $5 million to charity if President Barack Obama produced his college records and passport applications.)

“And four,” the comedian added. “I’ve already been fired by ABC.”

Maher said Barr’s tweet about Jarrett was “so full of racism, conspiracy theories, and personal attacks they were described as abhorrent, bordering on presidential.”

“My friend Roseanne admitted that she had been admitted to a mental institution,” he went on to say. “She has said she has multiple personalities, and unfortunately one of them is quite a racist. But it’s also not a mystery to me that a person with mental illness could be taken in by a party that has lost its mind.”

Between Barr and the backlash around Samantha Bee having to apologize for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—t” on Full Frontal, Maher joked, “So much for wanting female voices in television.”

Trump attacked Bee for her joke, tweeting, “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show.”

“Yes, the man who put ‘grab them by the p—y’ into grade-school history books is very upset about the coarsening of the culture,” Maher remarked.

