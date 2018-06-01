Grab your whisky, Sassenachs: It's World Outlander Day

Lynette Rice
June 01, 2018 at 02:54 PM EDT

If ever you needed a reason to throw back some really good whisky, you have one today.

Today is World Outlander Day — otherwise known as the 27th anniversary of Diana Gabaldon’s first book in the best-selling Outlander series. It’s hardly a national holiday (though we’d certainly welcome any discussion about it), but it’s enough of a reason for the show and fans to spend time crafting the perfect celebratory tweet.

Here’s a small sampling of the online revelry, which is best enjoyed with your favorite Scottish spirit.

 

