Grab your whisky, Sassenachs: It's World Outlander Day

If ever you needed a reason to throw back some really good whisky, you have one today.

Today is World Outlander Day — otherwise known as the 27th anniversary of Diana Gabaldon’s first book in the best-selling Outlander series. It’s hardly a national holiday (though we’d certainly welcome any discussion about it), but it’s enough of a reason for the show and fans to spend time crafting the perfect celebratory tweet.

Here’s a small sampling of the online revelry, which is best enjoyed with your favorite Scottish spirit.

Hey world, happy #WorldOutlanderDay! Thank you to the unstoppable cast and crew, the #BestFansEver, and to Herself, @Writer_DG, for creating the world of #Outlander! https://t.co/VQH6t3w9x8 — Chris Parnell (@ChrisFParnell) June 1, 2018

#WorldOutlanderDay!!! I knew it felt special today! We are a brae clan! Love to all the fans, cast (known and unknown) @RonDMoore @TerriDresbach all the creatives and @Writer_DG pic.twitter.com/ZD8qs1s5JX — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) June 1, 2018

Thanks to all the Outlander Fans for the passionate and steadfast support of @Outlander_STARZ #HappyWorldOutlanderDay Slainte, mbr — Matthew B Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) June 1, 2018

Happy #WorldOutlanderDay! #Outlander has been very good to me, and as a thank you, I’ll be giving away a copy of the #OutlanderKitchenCookbook here on twitter between 3pm and 6pm Pacific tonight – join me! And thank you, as always, to @Writer_DG for allowing me to join the ride. pic.twitter.com/xkNEgnDuAM — Outlander Kitchenᵀᴹ (@OutlanderKitchn) June 1, 2018

It’s June 1 and you know what that means…we’re celebrating #WorldOutlanderDay! From us to you, thanks for being a part of our clan. pic.twitter.com/1B7lgxCW4J — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2018

Happy #WorldOutlanderDay!!!! Thank you @Writer_DG for creating this wonderful world and thank you to you amazing fans for being a part of it!!! https://t.co/p5WKc88c2l — Sophie Skelton (@SkeltonSophie) June 1, 2018

#WorldOutlanderDay

In the 25yrs since the first book was published we have had the privilege and blessing of a constantly growing interest in our native language and culture here in Scotland. For that I am not alone in being very grateful. Gu robh móran math @Writer_DG #Gàidhlig pic.twitter.com/IBuBtV6DYX — Àdhamh Ó Broin (@Gaeliconsultant) June 1, 2018

💥Congrats and thanks to everybody that works on the BEST tv show ever!!!! 💥 #WorldOultanderDay 💥 pic.twitter.com/dMMrnaMAm3 — Maggie B (@misty_maggie) June 1, 2018

Happy #WorldOutlanderDay everyone… Now put your feet up, pour yourself a glass of the good stuff and pick up something by @Writer_DG . It's how we do June 1st !! 🍸🍸🍸 https://t.co/dOZ5JX84pP — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 1, 2018