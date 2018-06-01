The kids are up to no good in exclusive Descendants 3 first-look pic

Over in the kid’s corner of the Disney universe, production is getting underway on Descendants 3, the anticipated third and reportedly final installment in Disney Channel’s massively popular TV-movie series.

And as this exclusive first look behind the scenes reveals, the four central Villain Kids (aka VKs) — Cameron Boyce as Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Sofia Carson as Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen), Dove Cameron as Mal (daughter of Maleficent) and Booboo Stewart as Jay (son of Jafar) — are all sporting flashy new get-ups. Dare we say they almost look… heroic?

For those not already converted to the Descendants cause, the musical fantasy franchise takes place in the United States of Auradon, a prosperous nation watched over by older versions of Belle and Beast from Beauty & the Beast, who guard the peace by banishing villains to a magic-free Isle of the Lost. Four children of said villains, however, are given a shot at redemption when they’re selected to live in Auradon and prove that they can be good when separated from the evil influence of their parents. The first film (helmed by High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, who’s returning here) became a surprise smash for Disney Channel back in 2015, spawning a sequel, spinoffs, and oodles of tie-in merchandise.

Other VKs in the cast include China Anne McClain as Ursula’s daughter Uma, Thomas Doherty as Captain Hook’s son Harry, Dylan Playfair as Gaston’s son Gil and Anna Cathcart as Drizella’s daughter Dizzy. And the Auradonians back for round 3 include Mitchell Hope as Beast and Belle’s son King Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Prince Phillip and Sleeping Beauty’s daughter Audrey, Jedidiah Goodacre as Prince Charming and Cinderella’s son Chad, Zachary Gibson as Dopey’s son Doug, Brenna D’Amico as Fairy Godmother’s daughter Jane, Judith Maxie as Sleeping Beauty’s mother Queen Leah, Dan Payne as Beast, Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother.

Among the new faces: Cheyenne Jackson as the villainous Hades, Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier’s daughter Celia, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, and Christian Convery and Luke Roessler in two roles as Smee’s twin sons Squeaky and Squirmy.

Descendants 3 is predicted to premiere next summer.