The Escape the Night season 3 trailer is finally here

The exclusive trailer for Escape the Night season 3 has arrived and it is as terrifying, hilarious, and colorful as viewers have come to expect with the hit YouTube series.

The trailer takes viewers back in time to the 1970s and Joey Graceffa once again enlists the help of some of his closest friends—all of whom happen to be YouTube stars—to help him save the Western carnival town of Everlock. The clip introduces each cast member and their alter egos and gives viewers a look at some of the season’s biggest obstacles.

The drama-packed scream fest will test alliances — in the trailer, Safiya Nygaard can been seen questioning Graceffa’s true motives — and no doubt feature a few untimely deaths.

