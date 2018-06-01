Superhero Insider: Supergirl delivers a low-key reunion

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

With The Flash and Arrow having ended, this week we’re focusing on Supergirl, which offered an underwhelming reunion in “Dark Side of the Moon.”

On Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) discovers that her mother Alura (Erica Durance) is alive and well and living on Argo City, which somehow managed to survive the destruction of Krypton. That should be a big deal given the fact that Kara has spent the past several years believing that she was dead. However, the episode, which was written by Derek Simon and Katie Rose Roger and directed by Hanelle Culpepper, underplays this big moment. For most of the episode, the fact that Alura and many other Kryptonians are alive feels like it isn’t that big of a deal, which is surprising since this is definitely a game-changing twist, and we never get the emotional highs that we’ve come to expect from the Arrowverse. Honestly, I’m not sure why the show decided to downplay how crazy this is, but I wonder if it’s because there’s another shoe waiting to drop and it doesn’t want the audience to get too invested in Argo.

