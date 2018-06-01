Surprise! Queer Eye's AJ is married!

To read more on Queer Eye, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

After capturing viewers’ hearts in the fourth episode of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, where he came out to his step-mother by way of a letter he wrote to his late father (and collectively made everyone ugly cry!), AJ Brown is giving fans all the feels again with the news that he and his fiancé, Andrey, are now married.

Brown — with some help from the Fab 5’s Tan France — broke the news Thursday night at Netflix’s “FYSee” event (moderated by this writer), where his new husband was watching on as Brown joined the rest of the guys — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and series creator David Collins — to talk about the series revival and his episode, “To Gay or Not Too Gay.”

When asked during the audience Q&A how things were going with his fiancé, France interrupted to excitedly correct the fan, revealing they are now married and pointing out Andrey, who was sitting three rows back.

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018

Naturally, the crowd at the sold-out event erupted into cheers … as the celebration continued on social media, where fans and some of the Fab 5 shared the good news and well wishes.

“Couldn’t be happier about this news,” Porowski wrote, adding a heart emoji and his congrats, while France cheered the “wonderful news.”

The news comes a couple weeks after episode 1 subject Tom announced he and ex-wife Abby remarried. Audiences saw the two reconnect after Tom’s “make-better,” and he kept fans updated on the status of their relationship following the show’s Feb. 7 premiere. While they were initially together, Tom then announced they had separated, but just a couple weeks later said things were back on … and that they were engaged!

The Fab 5 return to Netflix on June 15 for season 2, which will include the series’ first female and first trans male subjects.

Read below for more reactions to AJ’s marriage news.

