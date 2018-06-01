Michelle Wolf riffs on Roseanne Barr and ABC's 'bold move' to program 'lady Hitler'

Michelle Wolf doubles down in the second installment of her Netflix show The Break by addressing Roseanne Barr’s online behavior and the so-called “double standard” surrounding the now embattled Samantha Bee.

In a new skit called “Internet Goofs,” Wolf flashes the infamous viral video of Barr dressed as Hitler. The photo is from 2009, Wolf said, but it was recent tweet that ultimately brought Barr’s namesake show down on ABC. “Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel their hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place. So kudos to ABC, it takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time.”

She also addresses the current debate over whether it was fair for Barr to lose her gig while Full Frontal host Bee — who called Ivanka Trump a crude word during Wednesday night’s episode — remains employed by TBS. (She, like Barr who compared a former Obama aide to an ape, apologized via Twitter).

“You’re right. It is a double standard. So let’s even the playing field,” Wolf says. “How about we enslave all white people for a couple hundred years and even after they’re not slaves anymore, still hold them down in society, devalue their existence by comparing them to animals, never apologize, never really make it right, and then after that there will be no more double standards and everyone will get fired for everything they say!”

