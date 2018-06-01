Kobe Bryant sings 'Kiss From a Rose' for Jimmy Kimmel's NBA Mean Tweets

The sixth edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s NBA-themed Mean Tweets came with an added musical moment. Kobe Bryant (that’s Oscar winner Kobe Bryant to you) was getting dunked on for looking like he cries to Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose,” so the basketball star tested that theory.

“I’m not crying, but I’ll sing this s—,” he told the camera, humming along to 1994 hit.

Other athletes, both former and current, who got ripped by tweets included Jalen Rose, Tracy McGrady, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Glenn Robinson, Jimmy Butler, DeAaron Fox, Andre Drummond, Stephen A. Smith, Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Kevin Love, and Charles Barkley.

Barkley had a particularly snappy comeback, too, for his Twitter troll. “Charles Barkley looks like he has pancake t—s,” he read aloud. “That’s not true ’cause I would eat ’em.”

Kimmel joked on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that ABC doesn’t “have much” without Roseanne. “We’re hoping the NBA Finals goes 11 games this year,” he riffed. This latest round of Mean Tweets helps fill in the gap, at least.

