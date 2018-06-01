We now have an even clearer picture of just how bad things were on the set of Fox’s Lethal Weapon, thanks to a new report and behind-the-scenes audio.

In May, original star Clayne Crawford was let go from the Warner Bros.-produced drama before it was picked up for a third season after reports of Crawford’s toxic behavior came to light. Today, Variety published a new report that dove into the behind-the-scenes turmoil and includes two audio recordings of incidents on set.

The first recording is of a profanity-laden argument between Crawford and his co-lead Damon Wayans that occurred while filming the season’s 20th episode “Jesse’s Girl,” which the former directed.

“You’re the biggest crybaby p—y I’ve ever met in my life,” Crawford says to Wayans, who replies, “Well suck this p—y’s d–k.”

Crawford then adds, “How does it feel to only be in the game because your f—ing brothers are in the game?”

According to the trade, this tense exchange happened the day after Wayans was hit in the back of the head by a piece of shrapnel. Wayans actually shared a video of the incident after WB announced that it wasn’t going to renew Crawford’s contract for the third season. However, the video and accompanying tweets have since been deleted.

In the second recording from production on episode of nine of season 2, Crawford can be heard having an outburst off screen because of noise near the set. ” Get somebody in here with a f—ing walkie and shut ’em the f— up! Or did we not pay for this f—ing place? If we did, shut ’em the f— up!” he says on the recording. Sources told Variety that the noise was coming from 10 and 11-year-olds who were in a nearby pool.

Hear the recordings below:

Although the report provides more insight into Crawford’s inappropriate behavior onset, it also revealed that some crewmembers found Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh, difficult to work with, too. Apparently, Wayans routinely complained about working on the show.

After reports of Crawford’s behavior on set surfaced in August, the actor released the following statement on Instagram:

Despite all the drama, Lethal Weapon was picked up for a third season, which will see American Pie’s Sean William Scott join the show as a new character who teams up with Murtaugh.