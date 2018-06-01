Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda rejoice over matching goatees by singing in a boat

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram
Ruth Kinane
June 01, 2018 at 12:56 PM EDT

If you ever thought there were some subject matters too trivial to sing about, think again.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon posted a video to his Instagram account in which he and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda joyously sing about their matching goatees all while rowing together in a canoe.

The video kicks off with Fallon shaping his facial hair into a goatee and commenting: “Wow, that’s a pretty decent goat. Wish I had someone to share it with.” And then, as if by magic, he does. The Tonight Show star is joined on the water in a canoe by Miranda while they sing a song titled “Two Goats In A Boat” reeling off the many pleasures one can enjoy if accompanied by a fellow goatee boaster on a vessel. Those include: Trying to think of senior quotes, listening to Hall & Oates, wearing winter coats, putting those coats in totes.

Watch the video above to hear the instant classic and don’t miss the oar choreography at the end!

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now