Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda rejoice over matching goatees by singing in a boat

If you ever thought there were some subject matters too trivial to sing about, think again.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon posted a video to his Instagram account in which he and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda joyously sing about their matching goatees all while rowing together in a canoe.

The video kicks off with Fallon shaping his facial hair into a goatee and commenting: “Wow, that’s a pretty decent goat. Wish I had someone to share it with.” And then, as if by magic, he does. The Tonight Show star is joined on the water in a canoe by Miranda while they sing a song titled “Two Goats In A Boat” reeling off the many pleasures one can enjoy if accompanied by a fellow goatee boaster on a vessel. Those include: Trying to think of senior quotes, listening to Hall & Oates, wearing winter coats, putting those coats in totes.

Watch the video above to hear the instant classic and don’t miss the oar choreography at the end!