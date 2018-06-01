Bravo cancels Imposters after two seasons

The imposters are hanging up their wigs once and for all.

On Friday, Bravo canceled its scripted drama series Imposters after two seasons on the network, with the June 7 season finale now also serving as a series finale.

The series, created by Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein, stars Inbar Lavi as Maddie, the ultimate con artist who infiltrates the lives of Ezra (Rob Heaps), Jules (Marianne Rendón), and Richard (Parker Young) in order to steal all their money — not expecting them to come after her and pull a heist of their own, complete with wigs and fake accents. The second season saw the gang come together to take out the criminal mastermind behind the far-reaching con operation. Despite a cameo appearance by Uma Thurman as the terrifying Lenny Cohen, ratings dipped in the sophomore season averaging half of what the show garnered first time around.

Imposters airs for the last time this Thursday, June 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. Variety was first to report the cancellation news.