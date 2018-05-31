The top 50 most-watched shows of the 2017-18 season

At least it went out with a bang — in more ways than one.
Though it will never see the light of day again at ABC, Roseanne finished the 2017-18 season as the second most-watched comedy, behind The Big Bang Theory. (Roseanne’s performance was even better among adults 18-49: It was the No. 1 comedy in that demo.) So how did the other shows do on the broadcast networks? Here were the top 50 most popular ones from the 2017-18 season.
- The Big Bang Theory (18.4 million)
- NBC NFL Sunday Football (18.2 million)
- Roseanne (17.6 million)
- This is Us (17.4 million)
- NCIS (16.7 million)
- Young Sheldon (16.0 million)
- The Good Doctor (15.6 million)
- Bull (14.5 million)
- CBS Thursday Football (14.2 million)
- NBC Thursday Football (13.5 million)
- NBC NFL Sunday (13.2 million)
- Blue Bloods (12.9 million)
- NCIS: New Orleans (12.3 million)
- The Voice (11.7 million)
- OT- Fox (11.6 million)
- 60 Minutes (11.3 million)
- The Voice – Tues (11 million)
- Grey’s Anatomy (10.9 million)
- Hawaii Five-0 (10.8 million)
- Mom (10.79 million)
- 9-1-1 (10.74 million)
- Dancing with the Stars (10.6 million)
- NCIS: LA (10.5 million)
- Chicago PD (10.4 million)
- Chicago Med (10.2 million)
- Survivor (10.1 million)
- Seal Team (10 million)
- Chicago Fire (9.9 million)
- Criminal Minds (9.58 million)
- Football Night in America (9.57 million)
- American Idol – Sun (9.45 million)
- Instinct (9.44 million)
- American Idol – Mon (9.3 million)
- Ellen’s Game of Games (9.1 million)
- S.W.A.T. (9 million)
- Madam Secretary (8.9 million)
- Will & Grace (8.8 million)
- MacGyver (8.59 million)
- The Blacklist (8.52 million)
- Wisdom of the Crowd (8.5 million)
- The Big Bang Theory rerun (8.488 million)
- Law & Order: SVU (8.482 million)
- Scorpion (8.3 million)
- Designated Survivor (8.1 million)
- Life in Pieces (8 million)
- NCIS rerun (7.94 million)
- The Bachelor (7.92 million)
- Young Sheldon rerun (7.77 million)
- The Amazing Race (7.70 million)
- Kevin Can Wait (7.70 million)
