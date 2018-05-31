The top 50 most-watched shows of the 2017-18 season

At least it went out with a bang — in more ways than one.

Though it will never see the light of day again at ABC, Roseanne finished the 2017-18 season as the second most-watched comedy, behind The Big Bang Theory. (Roseanne’s performance was even better among adults 18-49: It was the No. 1 comedy in that demo.) So how did the other shows do on the broadcast networks? Here were the top 50 most popular ones from the 2017-18 season.