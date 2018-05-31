The top 50 most-watched shows of the 2017-18 season

May 31, 2018 at 06:47 PM EDT

At least it went out with a bang — in more ways than one.

Though it will never see the light of day again at ABC, Roseanne finished the 2017-18 season as the second most-watched comedy, behind The Big Bang Theory. (Roseanne’s performance was even better among adults 18-49: It was the No. 1 comedy in that demo.) So how did the other shows do on the broadcast networks? Here were the top 50 most popular ones from the 2017-18 season.

  1. The Big Bang Theory (18.4 million)
  2. NBC NFL Sunday Football (18.2 million)
  3. Roseanne (17.6 million)
  4. This is Us (17.4 million)
  5. NCIS (16.7 million)
  6. Young Sheldon (16.0 million)
  7. The Good Doctor (15.6 million)
  8. Bull (14.5 million)
  9. CBS Thursday Football (14.2 million)
  10. NBC Thursday Football (13.5 million)
  11. NBC NFL Sunday (13.2 million)
  12. Blue Bloods (12.9 million)
  13. NCIS: New Orleans (12.3 million)
  14. The Voice (11.7 million)
  15. OT- Fox (11.6 million)
  16. 60 Minutes (11.3 million)
  17. The Voice – Tues (11 million)
  18. Grey’s Anatomy (10.9 million)
  19. Hawaii Five-0 (10.8 million)
  20. Mom (10.79 million)
  21. 9-1-1 (10.74 million)
  22. Dancing with the Stars (10.6 million)
  23. NCIS: LA (10.5 million)
  24. Chicago PD (10.4 million)
  25. Chicago Med (10.2 million)
  26. Survivor (10.1 million)
  27. Seal Team (10 million)
  28. Chicago Fire (9.9 million)
  29. Criminal Minds (9.58 million)
  30. Football Night in America (9.57 million)
  31. American Idol – Sun (9.45 million)
  32. Instinct (9.44 million)
  33. American Idol – Mon (9.3 million)
  34. Ellen’s Game of Games (9.1 million)
  35. S.W.A.T. (9 million)
  36. Madam Secretary (8.9 million)
  37. Will & Grace (8.8 million)
  38. MacGyver (8.59 million)
  39. The Blacklist (8.52 million)
  40. Wisdom of the Crowd (8.5 million)
  41. The Big Bang Theory rerun (8.488 million)
  42. Law & Order: SVU (8.482 million)
  43. Scorpion (8.3 million)
  44. Designated Survivor (8.1 million)
  45. Life in Pieces (8 million)
  46. NCIS rerun (7.94 million)
  47. The Bachelor (7.92 million)
  48. Young Sheldon rerun (7.77 million)
  49. The Amazing Race (7.70 million)
  50. Kevin Can Wait (7.70 million)

