UPDATED: As you can see in the headline, Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump something pretty profane and harsh and is getting some rather heavy blowback for it — and it’s not the word “feckless.”

On Wednesday’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the host was tackling the latest immigration headlines — specifically, how the Office of Refugee Resettlement had “lost” 1,500 migrant children in 2017 and how Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that people trying to come into the U.S. without documentation will be separated from their children.

“Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Bee said.

Then Bee noted that Ivanka Trump tweeted a lovely photo of with her infant son last weekend.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Bee said. “But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—t! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it.”

Since then, Bee received mounting criticism on social media and in news programs.

On Thursday afternoon, Bee issued an apology: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” she wrote. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

TBS, meanwhile, has pulled a video of the segment off YouTube.

And at least one advertiser, AutoTrader, has yanked its ads from the show:

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

According to Deadline, The Federalist‘s Mary Katharine Ham was on CNN earlier talking about the Roseanne cancellation and Trump’s reaction suggesting that ABC owed him an apology for its on-air talent criticizing him. “You can recognize the racism of Roseanne, and that she should have been punished for it socially, and recognize that there is a double standard. Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless word-I-cannot-say-that-begins-with-a-‘c’-that-is-the-worst-word-you-can-call-a-woman’ on TV, and there will not be a nine-day news cycle about that.”

CNNMoney reporter Oliver Darcy added it was a “really disgusting remark she made this in context of going after Ivanka Trump for her father’s immigration policy.”

And, of course, Twitter has taken off:

Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) is being criticized for calling @IvankaTrump a "feckless c–t." BUT @billmaher called Sarah Palin a "c–t," a "dumb tw–t," a "bimbo"; and called her son, who has Down Syndrome, "retarded." No apology. No retraction. CRICKETS…#SamanthaBee — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 31, 2018

Can you imagine if @iamsambee had made the same joke about Chelsea Clinton or the Obama daughters? ZERO chance @TBSNetwork would allow her disgusting show to continue. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) May 31, 2018

Yes we can talk about it..but first let’s talk about this: 1. Ivanka is 36. Malia was 10 when she entered the White House

2. Ivanka is a senior administration official..

3. @iamsambee is a comic

4. Your tweet is ridiculous https://t.co/W7y7S0mewG — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Here’s what Samantha Bee has done for “advancing social change” • Made fun of a CPAC attendee with brain cancer for having “Nazi hair”

• Called Ivanka a “feckless cunt”

• Told Ivanka to seduce her father for immigration reform Imagine if a conservative did these things? https://t.co/tcJMEo1jDW — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2018

