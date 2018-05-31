Roseanne wants to personally call people she's offended to apologize

And on the third day, there was contrition.
Roseanne Barr is seeking an opportunity to personally call those she’s insulted on Twitter. No, not all of them — who has that kind of time? — but at least to phone three people she attacked leading up to ABC canceling her sitcom. Namely, George Soros, Valerie Jarrett, and Michelle Wolf.
To refresh: Barr compared former Obama senior advisor Jarrett to an ape on Tuesday and suggested she was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.
She slammed comedian Wolf in April for her White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance.
And as far as Soros goes … well, it’s tough to imagine the billionaire philanthropist taking that phone call (“Mr. Soros, the former sitcom star who accused you of secretly being a Nazi is on Line 2 — you in?”).
But in seriousness, Barr has apologized many times online for the controversy that imploded her show and claims she’s trying to turn over a new leaf. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has asked for those online to show some compassion for the actress. Here are some of her latest tweets:
