Roseanne wants to personally call people she's offended to apologize

And on the third day, there was contrition.

Roseanne Barr is seeking an opportunity to personally call those she’s insulted on Twitter. No, not all of them — who has that kind of time? — but at least to phone three people she attacked leading up to ABC canceling her sitcom. Namely, George Soros, Valerie Jarrett, and Michelle Wolf.

Attempting to also get phone numbers for Jarrett, Michelle and GS to personally apologize to them tho I disagree with their politics. I was still wrong 2 dehumanize them-they r not my enemy, harboring hate & anger is my enemy. I can speak respectfully 2 those w whom I disagree. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

To refresh: Barr compared former Obama senior advisor Jarrett to an ape on Tuesday and suggested she was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

She slammed comedian Wolf in April for her White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance.

And as far as Soros goes … well, it’s tough to imagine the billionaire philanthropist taking that phone call (“Mr. Soros, the former sitcom star who accused you of secretly being a Nazi is on Line 2 — you in?”).

But in seriousness, Barr has apologized many times online for the controversy that imploded her show and claims she’s trying to turn over a new leaf. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has asked for those online to show some compassion for the actress. Here are some of her latest tweets:

these r the four steps in repentence: admitting you were wrong, making restitution, asking forgiveness from those u have hurt & at last, cracking open your heart in deep sorrow and remorse, where tears flow. #Torah — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

please don't compare me2 other people who have said horrible things. I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

i intended to bring ppl together & what a joyous experience it was to work on the Roseanne show again. Enjoyed every moment. It's not the right time, tho. Going out on top is good! #RockandRollWillNeverDie — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018