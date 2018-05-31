All things do keep getting better thanks to this new music video and crop tops.

Electro-pop artist Betty Who remixed the Queer Eye theme song, “All Things” (written by the Canadian dance music duo Ian J. Nieman and Rachid Wehbi, a.k.a. Wildlife, and performed for the original Bravo series by Simone Denny), and with it comes a music video featuring the Netflix docuseries’ Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — who live up to their collective moniker, serving face (and Antoni’s bare midriff!) at every turn.

The video debuted Thursday night during the series’ “FYSee” panel moderated by this writer, where the guys were joined by episode 4 subject AJ, who came out to his stepmother via a letter he wrote to his late father.

Queer Eye returns to Netflix for a second season on June 15.