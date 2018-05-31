No one can be trusted in an exclusive Imposters sneak peek

With only a handful of episodes left in the second season of Imposters, it’s harder than ever to know who to trust.

In an exclusive clip from the penultimate episode of season 2, the doctor seems to be getting a little tense — he even breaks a cell phone clean in half! The Bumblers Maddie (Inbar Lavi), Max (Brian Benben), Sal (Katherine LaNasa), and Patrick (Stephen Bishop) have seemingly teamed up to take out the criminal mastermind once and for all, and the FBI is closing in on him, but does he have an ally after all?

The sneak peek makes it seem so, but then again, in a show rife with twists and turns, it could be a double bluff. Watch the clip above to see what you think, and tune in tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.