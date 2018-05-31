Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It’s no secret that the American accents of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are as fake as the characters themselves. While many of them successfully fool audiences with their seemingly authentic drawls, it’s anything but easy. Instinct star Alan Cumming reveals it’s the little things that can trip actors up.

Cumming sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike to take a look back at his time on The Good Wife where he portrayed political consultant and crisis manager Eli Gold. While Cumming delivered a convincing American accent for seven seasons, there is one word that gave him a hard time: amateur.

“When I say amateur, I actually said ama-ter and had to go back and re-voice it,” Cumming admits. “Sometimes when I’m playing Americans I do the accent but I get the pronunciation of the word wrong.”

After pronouncing the word incorrectly for several takes, the actor thought he’d nailed it, until he learned later that he would have to go back and re-dub the word. “I was so furious, nobody told me.”

Watch the video above to see how the scene turned out.