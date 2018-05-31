Finally, there’s a date for when you can call Saul.

AMC announced on Thursday a premiere date for the fourth season of Better Call Saul: Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. It’s been a longer-than-usual hiatus for the Breaking Bad prequel that centers on the transformation of slippery lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), it has traditionally debuted in late winter or spring. The season 3 finale, which aired in mid-June, ended with the fiery death of Jimmy’s brother/nemesis Chuck (Michael McKean)

The fourth season of Saul will “catalyze” the transmogrification of Jimmy into the ambulance-chasing consigliere Saul Goodman, as seen on Breaking Bad. In the wake of Chuck’s death, Jimmy slips deeper into the world of crime, and it could jeopardize his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who finds herself at odds again with Howard (Patrick Fabian) in a legal battle that arises from the brothers’ war. Mike (Jonathan Banks) will become further ensconced in Madrigal, while the collapse of Hector (Mark Margolis) impacts the cartel as well as plans plotted by Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Nacho (Michael Mando).

Above and below are the first images released from season 4, and you can see that the cousins (or at least one of them) is back in action with Nacho.

Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The network also will premiere Lodge 49 immediately after Saul. The lighthearted modern fable set in Long Beach, California, focuses on an ex-surfer (Wyatt Russell) who is set adrift after his father dies and the family business crumbles and crosses paths with a plumbling salesman (Brent Jennings) and “Luminous Knight” of the order “welcomes him into a world of cheap beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.”