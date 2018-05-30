Whoopi Goldberg slams Roseanne for fake shirt tweet: Don’t ‘drag other people down’

Whoopi Golderg is speaking out against Roseanne Barr in the wake of ABC’s decision to cancel the disgraced TV icon’s popular, self-titled sitcom after Barr tweeted a racist attack against former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Early Wednesday, Barr retweeted numerous messages of support, including one that featured a Photoshopped image of Goldberg wearing a shirt depicting violence against President Donald Trump. “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you?” the tweet in question reads.

Many Twitter users have since pointed out the image as a fake, and Goldberg herself spoke on the issue during Wednesday morning’s episode of The View on ABC.

Roseanne just retweeted this tweet which has a doctored photo of @WhoopiGoldberg The real image is on the right pic.twitter.com/b2OazIW7SY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 30, 2018

“In her Twitter rant following the cancellation, [Roseanne] retweeted a false picture of me… Here is the truth about this shirt I was wearing at the Women’s March in New York. It very clearly says, ‘And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, Buttercup.'” Goldberg said directly into the camera. “Now some bonehead photoshopped a horrific image on the shirt and she retweeted this. So this is what I’m going to say Roseanne: Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you. Do you understand? Don’t do that! There are times when, yeah, you’ve got to suck it up because you stepped in doo.”

The View‘s live studio audience applauded as Goldberg addressed Barr, a vocal Trump supporter whose conservative political views carried over into Roseanne‘s titular character during its nine-episode revival season earlier this year. Goldberg’s cohost Meghan McCain — daughter of Republican senator John McCain — called Barr’s retweet a “load of crap” before championing ABC’s decision to oust Barr for not adhering to the corporation’s ethical standards.

“It’s easy, and it’s red meat,” Goldberg continued. “But the bottom line is simply this: I didn’t fake my shirt. Someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet. That tweet came from you. That’s yours. You did this to yourself.”

Though Barr swore off Twitter after deleting her tweet about Jarrett, the 65-year-old has since used the website to apologize.

“I deeply regret my comments from late last night on Twitter. Above all, I want to apologize to Valerie Jarrett, as well as to ABC and the cast and crew of the Roseanne show,” she wrote. “I am sorry for making a thoughtless joke that does not reflect my values — I love all people and am very sorry. Today my words caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs. I also sincerely apologize to the audience that has embraced my work for decades. I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

However, Barr later appeared to blame her actions on the prescription sleeping pill Ambien on Wednesday morning.

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too,” her message wrote. “i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty”

Jarrett called the interaction a “teaching moment” during Tuesday evening town hall on racism hosted by MSNBC, further calling for an increased emphasis on personal responsibility in the aftermath of the controversy.

“Tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our President and feel as though he reflects the values of our country. But I also think that every individual citizen has a responsibility too, and it’s up to all of us to push back,” she said. “Our government is only going to be as good as we make it be. And as Reverend always taught me, you have to be— people on the inside have to push hard, and people on the outside have to listen.”

Watch Goldberg’s reaction to Barr’s social media activity above.