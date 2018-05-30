Trump responds to Roseanne cancellation by making it about himself

President Trump broke his silence on ABC axing Roseanne in the most Trump-ish way possible.

Did he condemn Roseanne Barr’s notorious racist tweet? Nope.

Did he support the network axing her show? Of course not!

Did he confess a secret love for late-night Ambien tweeting? Actually, no, but it would make a lot of sense if he did.

Instead, Trump tweeted this:

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Trump made the news about himself … and ignored the racism aspect (again!) and painted himself as a victim.

Previously, Trump jumped into the issue of white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia last year and also refused to condemn the racism on display. Trump’s history with Barr — whose ABC character was a Trump supporter — includes phoning the actress after her show returned to record ratings last spring.

It’s not even clear what “HORRIBLE” statements that Trump is referring to. Perhaps he means the various slams made by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel?

It goes without saying — or at least it should — that mocking the president is Kimmel’s job, and being mocked is part of what a politician signs up for when they run for office and there’s just no comparing late-night barbs and the racially offensive language Barr used. Unless, of course, you’re a person who doesn’t actually see racist comments as being any worse than late-night jokes. But what kind of person wouldn’t be able to tell the difference?