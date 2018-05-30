No, This Is Us isn’t ending any time soon — see: the ratings — but it’s never too early to talk about the end of the NBC family drama.

At a For Your Emmy consideration panel held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, creator Dan Fogelman dropped a small but intriguing hint about the show’s very last episode. Speaking to how far out the writers have mapped the show, Fogelman said, “We’re pretty far along. Our writers and I are kind of to the end. We have a path for each season of the show. We’ve always had a plan… I don’t think this show will ever — despite any success it may or may not have — will ever overstay its welcome, and we have a story to tell. And we want to do this the right way. And so we have a plan.” He added: “I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series.”

Fogelman also shared that the show will drill down on Toby (Chris Sullivan), who was seen suffering from depression in a season 2 finale flash-forward, and do a “deep dive” on the back story of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Randall’s wife who currently has her hands full with foster child Deja (Lyric Ross). Both will get “showcase” episodes, and, as he warned, “You’re going to be surprised what Toby and Beth were like before they entered this family.”

Surprised is also the word that Fogelman used when discussing the “Who is ‘Her’?’ mystery that was introduced in a different season 2 finale flash-forward with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and adult Tess (Iantha Richardson). “Our plan right now is that big questions will be answered in the course of the season,” he said. ” I think people are going to be surprised with how we use that timeline.”

The creator also shared a video he filmed of Ventimiglia rehearsing the fire scene from the Super Bowl episode, which you can see for yourself here.

Additional reporting by Maureen Lee Lenker