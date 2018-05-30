The Arrangement canceled at E!

Megan and Kyle’s complicated Hollywood romance has come to an end.

After two years of watching Megan Morrison navigate love and fame — not to mention The Institute of the Higher Mind — as she fell for movie star Kyle West, E! has canceled The Arrangement. Star Christine Evangelista broke the news on Twitter, thanking fans “for watching and sending me lovely notes each week.” Evangelista also thanked showrunner Jonathan Abrahams and her costar Josh Henderson. Evangelista wrote, “These past two and a half years have offered me friendships, personal growth, constant creativity, and so. much. LOVE!”

EW confirmed the news, and a spokesperson for E! released the following statement: “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal, and romance. While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners.”

Read Evangelista’s full post below: