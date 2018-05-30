Roseanne Barr says fans shouldn't ‘defend’ her racist tweet: ‘I was ambien tweeting’

Roseanne Barr is not only back on social media, she wants to apologize.

In a series of tweets and in a statement the actress gave exclusively to Buzzfeed, Roseanne Barr said she was sorry for the hurt she caused Tuesday that led to the abrupt cancellation of Roseanne. She also blamed Ambien and said that if folks want to hear more, she’s going on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday.

She also directed two apology tweets to Valerie Jarrett, the former Obama adviser whom Barr disparaged in a racist tweet early Tuesday this morning. That missive not only led to ABC’s decision to yank the sitcom, but also prompted Barr to tweet that she would never tweet again. That didn’t last long.

See Barr’s apology sent to Buzzfeed, as well as those shared on Twitter below:

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Finally, she sent out a tweet blaming Ambien for her Tuesday tweets and asked fans not to defend her. She also addressed the cast and crew, and how she will likely have a lot more to say on a certain podcast this Friday.

Please don't start all of that boycott abc stuff-I'm not a censor and they have the right to do what they wish. It' all ok. thanks tho guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Since posting the tweet Tuesday morning, Barr lost her sitcom, her agent, and the respect of her fellow castmates and showrunner. The Council on American-Islamic Relations isn’t too pleased either, along with lots of celebrities. You can find their reactions here and here.

In the meantime, Roseanne reruns have been yanked off the ABC schedule — a rerun of The Middle aired in the sitcom’s regular Tuesday timeslot — while Hulu and the Viacom networks announced they would stop airing old episodes.