Roseanne Barr says fans shouldn't ‘defend’ her racist tweet: ‘I was ambien tweeting’

Roseanne Barr is not only back on social media, she wants to apologize.
In a series of tweets and in a statement the actress gave exclusively to Buzzfeed, Roseanne Barr said she was sorry for the hurt she caused Tuesday that led to the abrupt cancellation of Roseanne. She also blamed Ambien and said that if folks want to hear more, she’s going on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday.
She also directed two apology tweets to Valerie Jarrett, the former Obama adviser whom Barr disparaged in a racist tweet early Tuesday this morning. That missive not only led to ABC’s decision to yank the sitcom, but also prompted Barr to tweet that she would never tweet again. That didn’t last long.
See Barr’s apology sent to Buzzfeed, as well as those shared on Twitter below:
Finally, she sent out a tweet blaming Ambien for her Tuesday tweets and asked fans not to defend her. She also addressed the cast and crew, and how she will likely have a lot more to say on a certain podcast this Friday.
Since posting the tweet Tuesday morning, Barr lost her sitcom, her agent, and the respect of her fellow castmates and showrunner. The Council on American-Islamic Relations isn’t too pleased either, along with lots of celebrities. You can find their reactions here and here.
In the meantime, Roseanne reruns have been yanked off the ABC schedule — a rerun of The Middle aired in the sitcom’s regular Tuesday timeslot — while Hulu and the Viacom networks announced they would stop airing old episodes.
