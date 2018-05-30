To read more on Queer Eye, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

After spending five months together in 2017 filming Queer Eye seasons 1 and 2, the show’s Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — became fast friends, especially if you consider the multitude of comments they’ve left on each other’s social media posts.

But with so many posts and comments, do they remember who said what? After poring over their respective Instagram accounts, EW put the guys to the test at their Summer Preview cover shoot, and it definitely sparked some fun and friendly debate.

RELATED: Meet Queer Eye‘s first female and trans male subjects — and prepare for the tears

Watch the video above for more, and check out the second season of Queer Eye when it premieres June 15 on Netflix.