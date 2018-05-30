Joey Graceffa reveals Manny Mua and two more Escape the Night season 3 cast members

YouTube Originals
Aja Hoggatt
May 30, 2018 at 03:37 PM EDT

After announcing that beauty and fashion bloggers Nikita Dragun, Safiya Nygaard, and Teala Dunn would be joining him on his newest adventure, Joey Graceffa has announced that YouTube favorites Guava Juice, Manny Mua, and Rosanna Pansino will also be partaking in the fun.

You won’t find Pansino in the kitchen baking your favorite treats in this carnival-themed season. Instead she’s joining Escape the Night as The Jet Setter.

“She’s everything I want to be. She’s very, very social, which is something that is similar to my own personality,” Pansino shares with EW, admitting there are some big similarities between her and The Jet Setter. “She is a very loyal friend, so when she gets a message from Joey — very similar to myself — saying he’s in need, he needs help with a haunted town, she is on the first flight out. She is there to help.”

While Pansino says she’s “not the best puzzle solver,” the YouTube star reveals that one of the Jet Setter’s strengths “is her relationships.”

YouTube Originals

Beauty vlogger Manny Mua may have to leave the lipgloss behind while he fights for his life as The Record Producer.

YouTube Originals

Guava Juice is sure to be taking a few risks as The Daredevil.

YouTube Originals

Who else would you like to see join the team? Comment below and be sure to check back with EW tomorrow for more cast reveals.

