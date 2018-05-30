Jimmy Kimmel reimagines Roseanne without Roseanne Barr

Roseanne‘s cancellation was a huge “blow for business” at ABC, according to Jimmy Kimmel, but the late-night host has a solution.

“Hear me out, just because Roseanne [Barr] is gone, doesn’t mean the whole show has to go,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue Tuesday night. “‘The show must go on.’ That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone.”

Kimmel then introduced his reimagined version of Roseanne called Dan. As the title suggests, it centers around John Goodman’s Dan Conner and all his shenanigans, cutting around clips of Barr on the show.

“We don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA Finals goes 11 games this year,” Kimmel joked. “We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos, okay?”

ABC decided to cancel its Roseanne revival on Tuesday after Barr sent out a racist tweet in the early morning about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. The actress later apologized through additional tweets and a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“I deeply regret my comments from late last night on Twitter,” Barr said in the statement. “Above all, I want to apologize to Valerie Jarrett, as well as to ABC and the cast and crew of the Roseanne show. I am sorry for making a thoughtless joke that does not reflect my values — I love all people and am very sorry. Today my words caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs. I also sincerely apologize to the audience that has embraced my work for decades. I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me.”