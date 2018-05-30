Deadliest Catch skipper Blake Painter found dead at 38

Deadliest Catch star Blake Painter, a past captain of the F/V Maverick, was found dead on May 25 at his home in Astoria, Oregon, the Associated Press reports. He was 38.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin told the AP there was no evidence of foul play, but that a formal cause of death would not be disclosed until a toxicology report is completed. According to TMZ, several substances were found at the scene to be tested. A friend discovered the body after Painter became unreachable.

As reported by local newspaper The Daily Astorian, Painter had been arrested earlier this year when a police officer allegedly saw him smoking heroine while driving.

Painter was an expert crab fisherman who appeared on early seasons of Deadliest Catch, Discovery Channel’s series about the hazardous jobs of fisherman traversing the Alaskan waters.

“I dread long-lining season, just because it’s so repetitive,” Painter had told Seattle Weekly in 2013. Though, he added, “When fishing is good, you’re making money quick. It’s not uncommon to make $1,000 a day.”