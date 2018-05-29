Wanda Sykes quits Roseanne after star's racist tweet

Wanda Sykes has had enough of Roseanne.

The actress and comedian is credited as a consulting producer on the hit ABC sitcom.

But Sykes, whose credits also include on-camera roles on ABC’s black-ish and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, just tweeted this:

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

The statement comes after Barr made a racist tweet Tuesday attacking former President Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Barr used Jarrett’s initials and said “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

Later the ABC prime-time star issued a full-fledged apology:

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr recently finished the first season of her rebooted sitcom, which ranked as one of the most-watched shows of the TV season. Ironically, Barr’s joke comes after her show drew some degree of praise for an episode that had the Connors meeting their new Muslim neighbors.

ABC renewed the series for a second season which will debut this fall.

ABC has not yet commented.

UPDATE: ABC has canceled Roseanne (!).