See the stars of This Is Us rehearse the fire scene in the Super Bowl episode

The stars of This Is Us reunited with creator Dan Fogelman at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles for a For Your Consideration Emmy panel, which included a screening of “Super Bowl Sunday.” While discussing that season 2 episode — we can call it the most buzzed-about installment in the NBC family drama’s episode — Fogelman shared a video that he shot of Milo Ventimiglia rehearsing a pivotal moment during the house fire.

Ventimiglia is a man on a mission during the rehearsal with Mandy Moore and Niles Fitch, effortlessly mapping out the swift and decisive actions that protective patriarch Jack Pearson will take to save his family from the growing blaze. Ventimiglia also points out to the directors that the floor was a little slippery.

Fogelman told the crowd that Ventimiglia insisted on doing his own stunts, and the actor noted that the fire (which was real) proved to be “really big and angry.” He also said that he considered adding a flashback from Jack’s Vietnam days to reflect his quick actions in the blaze, but “decided that it took it out of the moment.”

The episode did not end well for Jack, who later died at the hospital from smoke inhalation. Moore filmed her powerhouse moment of grief and denial in front of the vending machine in one take, and she shared that she was overwhelmed by the challenge of the scene. (“It felt like a burden to deliver,” she said. Moore also noted that she was expecting to see an empty hospital bed for that moment of abject sorrow, and was surprised to find Ventimiglia lying there. “It might have been the best acting I’ve ever done, being a dead body,” quipped Ventimiglia.

This Is Us returns for season 3 this fall.