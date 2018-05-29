Roseanne cast reacts to comedy's cancellation, star's racist tweet

The writers’ room was set to open today. The actors would have started shooting new episodes later this summer. But Roseanne will not see a second season thanks to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets, and the cast is predictably mad as hell — not to mention overwhelmingly sad — that their reboot, which debuted to record ratings, will not return.

In a series of tweets, stars including Michael Fishman, Sara Gilbert, and Emma Kenney, in addition to showrunner Bruce Helford, expressed sorrow for having to say goodbye to a comedy that they “poured their hearts and souls into” while condemning Barr’s bigotry.

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Helford also released a response through his talent agency, United Talent: “On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show. I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is.”

Costars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf have yet to comment on the cancellation. EW will continue to update this post as more reactions become available.